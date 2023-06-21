Midland ISD Bond Planning Committee reaches consensus for recommendation

The committee met on Tuesday night to work on finishing up their recommendation that will be presented at next month's board meeting.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Bond Planning Committee met on Tuesday night to finish up their recommendation that will be discussed at next month's board meeting.

The committee reached a consensus for their recommendation at their final meeting, and it includes two propositions.

Proposition A includes the construction of the new campuses for Midland High School and Legacy High School, updating the freshman campuses of LHS and Midland to help with the conversion to middle schools (the current four MISD middle schools will also get some renovations done), and updating safety and security at campuses district-wide. The tally for Proposition A is $1.361 Billion or around $37 per month for the average homeowner.

Proposition B includes the construction of a new elementary school in the Lone Star Trails area, and general maintenance for campuses across the district. The tally for Proposition B is $317.2 Million or around $11 per month for the average homeowner.

MISD does have a feedback survey available until June 30 for people looking to voice their opinions about what they are wanting for the district. The new Board of Trustees meeting will be on July 25, 2023 and this is where the recommendation will be presented.