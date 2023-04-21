Midland ISD Bond Planning Committee holds third meeting

Around 80 people went to Midland Freshman High School to find out about different parts of the school bond.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Bond Planning Committee held their third meeting at Midland Freshman High School on April 20.

Around 80 people came to the meeting and learned about the possibility of grade reconfiguration and new construction. All of the meetings are open to the public. The next two meetings will be on May 4 at Yarbrough Elementary and June 1 at Bunche Elementary. Both meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m.

For grade reconfiguration, Midland ISD is looking into switching up the grades at certain campuses. Those changes would include elementary campuses only having pre-k through fifth graders, middle school campuses having sixth through eighth graders, and finally 9th graders would join 10th through 12th graders at the high schools.

Compared to current structure, sixth graders would join the middle schoolers and the standalone freshmen schools would be no more and they would join the high schoolers.

The MISD Bond Planning Committee also discussed adding new high schools to the district. The three options were adding two new high schools on new sites, one new high school on a new site; one new high school on its existing site, and two new high schools on their existing sites.