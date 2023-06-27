Midland ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approves Tommy Bishop as next Board President

Katie Joyner and Robert Marquez were also unanimously approved to become the next Board Vice President and Secretary, respectively.

MIDLAND, Texas — After concluding their executive session around 11:00 p.m. on June 26, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved District 3 Trustee Tommy Bishop as the next Midland ISD Board President.

Bishop has been on the Midland ISD Board of Trustees since 2006. Bishop was born and raised in Crane, and also attended Sul Ross State University. There, he played football and baseball for the university.

Before Midland ISD, Bishop also served on the Board of Trustees for Crane ISD for 12 years with two of those years holding the role of Board President.

Along with Bishop, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees also unanimously approved District 4 Trustee Katie Joyner and District 2 Trustee Robert Marquez as the next Board Vice President and Secretary, respectively.

This re-organization of board positions comes after former Board President Bryan Murry resigned from his position earlier this month due to state nepotism laws. Murry was the District 7 Trustee, which left a spot open for District 7.

Earlier in the board meeting, the board appointed Stephanie Mead to serve as the District 7 Trustee until the November 2023 Special Election.