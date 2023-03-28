Midland ISD Board of Trustees approves two big agenda items

The expansion of the police department for elementary campuses, and partnership between Third Future Schools and Lamar Elementary were both approved.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees approved two big agenda items during their monthly meeting.

The Board of Trustees first approved an expansion in their police department that would create 16 new officer positions for elementary campuses. While officers are only on campuses to help student pick up and drop off traffic, the new proposal would allow them to be at elementary schools on a day-to-day basis.

"Now they'll be able to perform as a full-time officer working at elementary campuses dealing with all the concerns an elementary campus would have to be faced with on a day-to-day basis to do with things such as potential drug related concerns that we would want to try and get out of students early before they get to the point where they are in secondary campuses" said MISD Police Officer Arthur Backlay." We can get it stopped early as well as the nicotine vaping then I think that would nip a lot of things in the bud early."

The School Board of Trustees also approved the partnership between Third Future Schools and Lamar Elementary School for the 2023-2024 school year. According to a press release from MISD, the partnership comes on the heels of Lamar not meeting expectations on STAAR tests as well as having low performance reviews and being put on a failing status. This partnership will last for three years.