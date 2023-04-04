Midland ISD Board holds second bond meeting

People went to the meeting to learn more about the Bond Committee and what goes into the process of creating a bond.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held their second bond meeting on Monday night at Legacy Freshman High School.

The meeting had their biggest turnout yet and helped people learn more about the Bond Committee and the process that goes into creating a bond recommendation that will be put up to the Board of Trustees in the summer. While the Bond Committee is still collecting data and information to make the recommendation, one of the factors played in is student's feedback on the school district.

"I think that's critical," said MISD Superintendent Stephanie Howard. "They are the reason we're here. And so, hearing from their perspective, what it's like on the campuses every day, what they like, what are areas they'd like to see improved. I think that's just really important to have their voice and to have their input."