Midland ISD Board approves appreciation stipend

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time appreciation stipend for all district employees at their April 4 meeting.
These stipends can be up to $2,000 and the board said they recognized the challenges educators faced this year.
"The past few school years have been tough for everyone, and this year has been no exception," said Board President Bryan Murry. "MISD is nothing without its people, and it's fitting to use these excess funds as a way to show appreciation for our district employees who have worked so hard to keep the district running. On behalf of the board, we cannot thank them enough for what they do."
This stipend was made possible due to a budget surplus, and a recent action that gave funding to help in-person attendance for the 2021-2022 school year.
The stipend will be paid to all district employees by the end of may.