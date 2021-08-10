Midland ISD to auction off Lee memorabilia

Nearly 400 pieces of clothing, furniture, collectibles and more that include the old logo or the name "Lee" are available to be bid on.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced Lee-branded items are now on auction for people to build on.

These items are items are unable to be modified to say "LHS" or "Legacy" with the name change.

Nearly 400 pieces of clothing, furniture, collectibles and more that include the old logo or the name "Lee" are available to be bid on.

Bids opened on October 8 and will close at 9 a.m. on October 21.

The auction is run through Rene Bates Auctioneers. Anyone wishing to bid must register via the website.