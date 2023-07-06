Midland ISD approves new compensation package at special board meeting

The package provides general pay increases for all teachers and staff and will go into effect next school year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held a special board meeting on June 6 where they approved the new compensation package for district employees.

The Board of Trustees approved a $2,200 salary increase, a 3% raise for administrative and professional workers, a minimum-salary increase for first year teachers from 58,500 to 60,500, and bus drivers starting with a minimum hourly pay raise from $22 to $25.