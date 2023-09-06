Midland ISD announces five new inductees into the Hall of Legends

Terry Williamson, Tyrone Thurman, Barry Russell, Jesse Benavidez and Terri McColloch will all honored before the LHS vs MHS Football game on October 27.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced five new inductees into its Hall of Legends.

The new members include local sports journalist Terry Williamson, former Texas Tech Football player Tyrone Thurman, 2001 State Title Winning Coach Barry Russell, 10-Time Coach of the Year Jesse Benavidez, and MISD Girls Athletics Trailblazer Terri McColloch.

New inductees are announced every other year and showcase student-athletes, coaches, teams, and supporters of MISD Athletics that have shined.

Terry Williamson worked as a sports journalist in the Permian Basin for over 40 years. He started at the Midland Reporter-Telegram in 1972 and became the Sports Editor in 1988. He has won multiple awards for this writing and helped with the MRT's coverage of Title IX sports.

Tyrone Thurman was a football standout at Lee High School. In the early 1980's, Thurman had a stellar career with 1,984 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. Once Thurman arrived to Texas Tech University, Thurman became a four-time First-team All-Southwest Conference selection and was named a First-Team All-American in 1988. Thurman has been previously inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2002 and Texas High School Hall of Fame in 2020.

Barry Russell was the head baseball coach for 22 years at Midland High School. Russell led the Bulldogs to the playoffs 20 consecutive years and won 11 district championships, two Region I championships and a State Championship in 2001. Russell racked up 736 career wins as a head baseball coach with 518 wins coming as the head coach of MHS. Russell has previously been inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2023.

Jesse Benavidez started his coaching career in 1974 at Lee Freshman High School. Benavidez eventually became the head baseball coach for the Lee Rebels in 1990. Benavidez won a total of 365 games and won 10 district championships, 11 bi-district championships, 10 area championships and five regional quarterfinal titles. In 2007, Benavidez led the Rebels to a third-place finish at the state tournament. Benavidez was also named the District Coach of the Year 10 times.

Terri McColloch helped bring the volleyball program to Midland High School. McColloch was the head coach for the MHS Volleyball team for 18 years and also served as the Department Chair for Health and Physical Education. She was also the Girls Athletic Coordinator. McColloch recorded 466 wins while at MHS and won nine district championships. McColloch was also named Coach of the Year 12 times and coached 11 players who were named District MVPs.