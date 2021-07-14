Midland International Air and Space Port receives funds for renovation from Midland City Council

The funds mainly come from a 'Cares Act Grant', while the remaining amount will come from teh airport fund.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland International Air and Space Port has received funds for renovation after the Midland City Council passed a motion for $6.7 million dollars.

"We have a few different projects that we've put together into one big project, so were going to redo all the restrooms at the airport which is something that needs to be done," said Directof of Aiports Justine Ruff. "We're going to replace a lot of carpeting, do some flooring work and we have several other buildings on the airport property that also need some rennovations."

The funds are mainly coming from a 'Cares Act Grant' and the remaining money will come from the airport fund.

Onyx, a local company, will be the contractors responsible for the much needed renovation.

"Yeah everyone says the airport is brand new, but really the airports 22 years old. so its time to have some change," Ruff said.