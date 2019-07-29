MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland International Air and Space Port has been awarded a federal grant totaling $6,023,406.

The grant will be used for construction on the terminal building, replacing five passenger boarding bridges and the outbound baggage system.

These funds come from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

"Texas' population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it's important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life," said Sen. Cornyn, who announced the funds on July 29.

"I'm proud that President Trump has made Midland a priority, and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state."