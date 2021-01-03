Midland Interational Air and Space Port receives nearly $4M in funding

The grant will provide economic relief as well as help combat the spread of COVID-19.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland International Air and Space Port will be receiving nearly $4 million in federal funding.

Senator John Cornyn announced the allocation of funds on March 1.

The airport will receive $3,976,522 in grants that will provide economic relief as well as help combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” said Sen. Cornyn in a press release.

“I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Midland and the rest of our great state," Cornyn said.

