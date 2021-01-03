Midland Interational Air and Space Port receives nearly $4M in funding

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland International Air and Space Port will be receiving nearly $4 million in federal funding.
Senator John Cornyn announced the allocation of funds on March 1.
The airport will receive $3,976,522 in grants that will provide economic relief as well as help combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” said Sen. Cornyn in a press release.
“I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Midland and the rest of our great state," Cornyn said.
These funds came from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.