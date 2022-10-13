Midland Humane Coalition hosting 'Furr-iesta Gala'

The non-profit's 11th annual fundraiser is honoring Hispanic culture this year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition will be holding its 11th Annual Fur Ball on Oct. 22.

This year's theme is "Furr-iesta" and will be celebrating Hispanic culture.

The event will run from 6-11 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Midland.

Attendees will be able to enjoy Mexican cuisine, listen to music from a Mariachi band and enjoy a Ballet Folklórico performance.

There will also be live and silent auctions, an open bar and chances to win prizes.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Midland Humane Coalition's mission to help homeless cats and dogs.

Tickets start at $150 for individuals, with VIP tables for eight, 10 or 12 people available.