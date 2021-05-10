Midland Humane Coalition acquires new rescue facility in Midland

The Joe and Van Mabee Animal Rescue Center will be able to house 60 dogs and 20 cats as they undergo the vetting process.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition has recently acquired the Joe and Van Mabee Animal Rescue Center.

“One of our biggest challenges was finding enough foster homes who could readily take a rescue in whenever needed," said Kristi Hennessey, MHC Board President. "With the additional facility, we’re hoping to have a safer and more streamlined intake and vetting process. Our goal is to create a healthy environment, improve safety and to help reduce the euthanasia rate by sufficiently prepping animals and getting them 100% ready for new homes.”

The expansion happened in order to quarantine, foster, rehabilitate, and allow rescues to recover from the stress and illness they had before coming to the Mabee ARC.

“This new facility will greatly enhance our ability to do rescue work," said Vanessa Medina, MHC Executive Director. "It will enable us to safely take in new rescues, whether or not they have been previously vetted, and prep them for either local adoption or for transport to Northern areas with a greater demand for adoptable pets.”

There will be enough room to house up to 60 dogs and 20 cats as they undergo the vetting process. The Mabee ARC launched in 2016 as a part of an ongoing project.