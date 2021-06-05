Midland Housing Authority Commission taking applications for vacant seat

Application forms are available at City Hall and on the city website.

MIDLAND, Texas — Following a resignation, the Midland Housing Authority Commission is taking applications to fill a vacant seat.

Those interested in applying can pick up an application in person at the City Secretary’s office, located in room 330 of City Hall. The office can be reached over the phone at 432-685-7430.

Applications, along with a complete list of boards and commissions and meeting schedules are also available on the city website. Click here to download the online version.