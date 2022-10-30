Midland house is the star of the neighborhood when it comes to Halloween decorations

Beatrice Jacquez and her family go all out for Halloween, and it's started a trend in her neighborhood.

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the best parts of Halloween is seeing just how spooky some homeowners can get.

"It's exciting when we first start setting up," baker and homeowner Beatrice Jacquez said. "Because everybody from school will start walking by and they get excited."

And with the advancement of technology, the sky's the limit for Halloween decorating.

"Since I was a kid, my family went [all] out for Halloween," Jacquez said. "I mean, of course they didn't have stuff like this growing up."

This Midland home has everything from zombies to clowns to even a live Chucky riding a motorcycle. You know, your normal Monday night.

Beatrice always knew she wanted to go all out just like her family when she got older.

"So I knew like when I grew up," Jacquez said. "I wanted to do something really cool and fun for you know my family, the local neighbors everybody. We first started out like three or four years ago. We're Halloween lovers. So we just started collecting one by one and then eventually you know, went to all of this."

Her family has quite the collection.

If you drive by the neighborhood you’re bound to see something that will spook your night.

"A lot of people around here go out to like there's four other houses that do really good too," Beatrice said.

Let’s just say, they started a terrifying trend.

"But it seems like we started like the trend in the neighborhood. And then like every year there's more and more people decorating so it's pretty cool."