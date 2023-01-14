Midland "Hot Dog Man" retires after 14 years

The end of an era, as Brad Logan has sold his last hot dog.

MIDLAND, Texas — Some are calling it the end of an era.

Brad Logan also known as "The Hot Dog Man" is a beloved hot dog vendor in Midland for fourteen years. Today, however, was his last day selling his iconic hot dogs.

But long-time customers got the chance to get a good hot dog at a good price one last time today.

Before he did though, he made sure to show up to his usual spot on the corner of Neely Avenue and Midland Drive to serve out hot dogs to the community one last time.

But all this hot dog vending started with a trip to Chicago.

“I went up to Chicago and saw them doing it and thought that’d be a good thing to do in Midland," Logan said. "Back then Midland wasn’t receptive to mobile vendors fourteen years ago, but they’ve kinda come around since then and allowed us to really make a mark.”

Though the community is sad to see him retire, Logan is just as thankful to the community as they are to him.

“Well, it's been a long fourteen years," Logan said. "I appreciate all the customers and all the support we've had over the years. Mobile vending in Midland has kind of taken off and I’m just glad to be apart of it and it's my time to finish out.”

As to how he’d like the legacy of the Hot Dog Man to be remembered…

“Good service, good product," Logan said. "Good service, good product; fair price. That’s the only thing you can ask for.”

So what's next for Logan?