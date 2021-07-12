Midland hospital leaders discuss omicron variant

No cases of the new variant have been reported in our area, but leaders are still remaining vigilant.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two weeks ago, omicron made its first appearance in Africa and Europe.

One week ago, it landed in the United States. Now, the newest COVID-19 variant has arrived in the Lone Star State, after a woman in Harris County tested positive for Omicron as of Monday night.

On Tuesday, hospital leaders at Midland Memorial Hospital said that more people are testing positive for COVID-19.

They believe the reason is likely due to the gatherings that happened during the Thanksgiving holiday.

When asked about the omicron variant, Russell Meyers, CEO for Midland Health, said no cases have been reported in our area.

"We'll know if there is an omicron variant in Midland when a positive test gets sent to the state lab and they come back with a statement to us that they found an omicron variant," said Meyers. "I would be very surprised if that doesn't happen soon, there is a pretty decent chance that it's already here."

Meyers said there are many unanswered questions about the variant. He believes local health leaders should continue to stay cautious to avoid another surge.

"As it stands right now, the early indications are that there are multiple cases across the U.S., including in Texas," said Meyers. "The variant appears to be highly transmissible and easily passed from one person to another, whether that person has been vaccinated or has had another variant of COVID-19 or not."

Meyers noted that early studies of the variant can be positive in some way.

"There has been a fair amount written about how that might actually be an encouraging trend, how a virus is more transmissible but less severe," said Meyers. "That might be a good sign of the pending end or manageability of the pandemic, so we will continue to watch as the science unfolds under the omicron variant."

Meyers told NewsWest 9 that almost two years into the pandemic, hospital staffing is just as much a concern today, as it was in 2020.

"When you look at our website and see all the openings, there are two full pages of nursing openings," said Meyers. "That's our reality."

The message this winter is simple. Meyers and others on the frontline are urging people to get vaccinated.