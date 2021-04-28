Midland Horseshoe, Reeves Co. Civic Center vaccine hubs closing soon

Midland Health will continue to give out vaccines through local business pop-up clinics, weekend church vaccine events and community center clinics.

MIDLAND, Texas — The mass vaccination hubs in Texas will soon be coming to an end.

"The picture is changing for us this week," Russell Meyers, Midland Memorial Hospital CEO said.

It's just another adjustments, like so many others we've made this year.

"That operation has been a great success, but is coming to a close," Meyers said. "If we get 200 first doses delivered in a day, that's a pretty good day now, when we were regularly doing over 1,000 at the beginning."

Demand is dwindling, so the hospital is shifting its focus from one main site to now many across Midland.

"While it's going to be a slower process, it's going to take longer to get more people vaccinated, we will continue the drumbeat of getting vaccinations out, getting it in the arms of people who are willing to take it, continuing to attempt to educate people who have doubts, who have questions about the vaccine," Meyers said.

Now the hospital will be directing their supply to Midland ISD campuses starting Wednesday.

At those spots, appointments are required and parents must be there for students that are 16 or 17 getting the shot.

The hospital is also working with local businesses to host pop-up clinics, churches for weekend vaccine events and other community centers.

"We have either delivered ourselves or distributed to regional partners over 107,000 doses of the vaccine, primarily the Pfizer vaccine, a few J&J doses sprinkled in there," Meyers said.