Midland Historical Society holding 'Through Their Eyes' presentation

Midland residents Barbara Yarbrough and Conrad Coleman will be discussing their experiences living and working in the community over the years.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Texas Historical Society is hosting a special presentation called Midland History Through Their Eyes.

This event, which will begin at 7 p.m. on May 11, will feature Midland residents Barbara Yarbrough and Conrad Coleman. These two will be discussing their experiences living and working in the community over the years.

The presentation will also be followed by a question and answer session.

While the event is open to members of the historical society only, annual memberships are $25 and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.