Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host 'Back to Business' Mixer on April 8

The event will be held at the Bush Convention Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced its plan to hold a 'Back to Business' Mixer on April 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Bush Convention Center and there will be a cash bar available by Gerardo's Casita as well as a silent auction.

There will also be a big announcement involving the 2021 Tex-Mex Family Fiesta as well as several exciting new initiatives by the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.