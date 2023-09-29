Midland Hispanic Chamber Commerce to hold Celebración Gala on Sept. 29

The event will be at the Bush Convention Center from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Celebración Gala on Sept. 29 from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at the Bush Convention Center.

This event will be honoring the Hispanic business professional in the Tall City and showcased the contributions these individuals have made on their community. Krista Escamilla will be the keynote speaker for the event and provide her insignts and experiences on the business world.