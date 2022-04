Companies representing healthcare, education, customer service, accounting, oil and gas and more will be on hand looking to hire.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a career fair on April 6.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Midland.

This event is free and open to the public.

Companies representing healthcare, education, customer service, accounting, oil and gas and more will be on hand looking to hire.