Midland High Theatre wins UIL One-Act Play 6A State Meet Championship

There will be a public performance of the play at the MHS Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland High Theatre won the UIL One-Act Play 6A State Meet Championship this past weekend in Austin.

The team performed The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane and beat out Bridgeland and Wolfforth Frenship who both received first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

As for individual accolades, Alex Gonzales was named to the All-Star Cast for his role as Edward, while Jade Lang was named to the Honorable Mention Cast for her role of Traveler. For a complete list of the winning Midland One-Act Play cast and crew, people can go to the UIL website.