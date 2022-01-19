Midland High School placed on lockdown

The MISD admin office says officers are currently talking to a student and the school is working to get the lockdown lifted.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to MISD Administration, MISD police were searching for a subject.

A student is now being held by officers and the school is working to get the lockdown lifted.

MISD says they received a tip about a potential safety threat and were acting on that tip.

At this time there is no more information available, including why they were searching for a subject. NewsWest 9 has a crew on the way to the scene.