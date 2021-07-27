Midland Health hosting 2021 Wellness Tour

Several of the Wellness Tour events are being offered at a free or discounted price.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health will be holding the seventh annual Wellness Tour from July 27-31.

The week will feature a variety of events focused on health and wellness, including hikes, blood drives, obstacle courses and more.

Some events take place in person while others are offered via Zoom. Multiple events happen every day during the tour and many of them are free or offer a special discount.