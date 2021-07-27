Midland Health hosting 2021 Wellness Tour

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health will be holding the seventh annual Wellness Tour from July 27-31.
The week will feature a variety of events focused on health and wellness, including hikes, blood drives, obstacle courses and more.
Some events take place in person while others are offered via Zoom. Multiple events happen every day during the tour and many of them are free or offer a special discount.
For a full list of events, including times, locations and what is offered with each event you can click or tap click or tap here.