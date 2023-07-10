Midland Health Services to host multiple Back-to-School shot clinics over next two months

The first clinic will be on July 12 by appointment only between the time ranges of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health Services will be holding multiple Back-to-School Shot Clinics during the months of July and August.

The first shot clinic will be taking place on July 12. There will be a morning clinic from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and an evening clinic from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. People must make an appointment in order to get their shots.

Another clinic will happen on August 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. by appointment only as well. There will also be walk-in clinics available during the month of August. Only the first 20 people will be accepted at these clinics. The clinics will take place on August 15-17, August 22-24 and August 29-30.