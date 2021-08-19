Midland Health seeing a rise in complications in unvaccinated pregnant women

Three pregnant woman who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been affected by some type of blood clot.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local COVID-19 hospitalizations in pregnant woman are up, and it's hitting them harder than it did during the first wave.

"What I have seen in this last week is different and this is all because of that Delta variant," said Dr. Ronica McBrayer, obstetrician-gynecologist for Midland Health.

This in turn is affecting their babies, and in one case at Midland Memorial Hospital, causing death.

"At lunch time I got a phone call that I had a patient that presented pain and bleeding pre-term and there were no fetal heart tones, this is my first fetal death in a patient with active COVID," said Dr. McBrayer.

Three unvaccinated woman at Midland Memorial Hospital who have been diagnosed COVID-19 have suffered from some form of blood clot.

"Down the hall that same day, one of my colleagues, not in my group, had a patient with COVID pneumonia, pulmonary embolism which is a blood clot to the lungs, this patient became unstable hypoxic ended up with an emergent C-section, was ventilated during the emergency C-section, came out of the O.R. ventilated and I'm sad to say she's still ventilated," said Dr. McBrayer

"We also have another patient in labor and delivery today with another pulmonary embolus pre-term," said McBrayer

Last week, new data from the CDC stated that the vaccine is safe for pregnant woman to take.

Dr. McBrayer encourages anyone at any stage of pregnancy to get the vaccine.

"It is effective, this does not lead to miscarriage, it does not cross over and leave the deltoid muscle and go to the placenta, this does not increase poor outcomes in moms or babies."

Dr. McBrayer also wants to stress it does not affect your chances if you want to have a baby.

"I have not seen an increase in miscarriages related to the vaccination, I have not seen an increase in infertility related to the vaccination," said Dr. McBrayer.