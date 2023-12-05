x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Midland Health holds Professional Excellence Awards ceremony

These awards recognized those who went above and beyond with their jobs.

More Videos

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health held their Professional Excellence Awards on May 11. 

These awards honored those for their hard work and going above and beyond in their jobs. 

"It's a great honor," said Nurse Navigator Jennifer Dumire. "I just do what I do. It's a calling. To be honored for it is really incredible. I have a strong faith as it was said in the nomination. So, I have always looked for my purpose, my calling, and I feel like this is it."

Dumire told NewsWest 9 that her experience of having a 34-year-old disabled child prepped her for the position she is currently in. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out