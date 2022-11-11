Midland Health holds Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health held their Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at Midland Memorial Hospital.
The Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those nurses who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others.
"In Nursing, you always to do better and so just knowing that what I've done, people have noticed," said Tracy Hall, award recipient. "So it makes you want to do more and more and as a nurse, you always want to be an advocate for your patients anyway, and then that gets recognized. So, you just want to continue more and make this a good place still."
Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling and advocating for their patients.