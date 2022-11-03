x
Midland Health hosting Find a Job Friday

These events will be held on the first Friday of every month.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health is hosting Find a Job Fridays the first Friday of every month.

These events will allow any candidates interested in a position with Midland Health to talk to a recruiter and go through a pre-screening process.

Events will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. in the lobby between the hospital police department and the human resources department.

Interested parties should bring a resume so the recruiters can go over it with them.

There is also a possibility for on the spot interviews as well.

