Midland Health hosting Find a Job Friday

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health is hosting Find a Job Fridays the first Friday of every month.
These events will allow any candidates interested in a position with Midland Health to talk to a recruiter and go through a pre-screening process.
Events will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. in the lobby between the hospital police department and the human resources department.
Interested parties should bring a resume so the recruiters can go over it with them.
There is also a possibility for on the spot interviews as well.