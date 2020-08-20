Midland Health Department opening its doors again after 5 months of strictly working on COVID-19

While the county is not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID, the clinic reopening is a hopeful sign things are getting back to 'normal'.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Health Department is trying to get back to business, non-COVID related business that is.

Thursday, the department announced they will start providing clinical services again.

The health department has not been providing clinical services since March.

The past 5 months they have just been focusing primarily COVID-19 and contact tracing.

But now staff here feel like they have a grip on COVID matters and they want to start providing their normal services again.

“With COVID everything is going to look different, you’re going to have to make an appointment, bring the forms online and bring them and then we can get them registered," said Whitney Craig with the Midland Health Department.

Some of the main clinical services include vaccines and veteran healthcare.

The Midland Health Department is talking about their reopening plan. They believe that they have been able to maintain the case load and are going to start reopening the clinic to services other than COVID. pic.twitter.com/hTc10wnL0w — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) August 20, 2020

“Vaccines are going to be our priority for school age children, college students, refugees," Craig said. "Regarding other clinical services we can start seeing our TVC appointments.”

While the clinic might be reopening, COVID services are not going to slow down.

“While our cases have kind of leveled off, we won’t say they’re gone or even low, but we are just trying to stockpile staff," Craig said.

The health department is looking at hiring and training more staff, even moving city employees, to help with COVID-19 efforts.

“City staff have stepped up to help us and we have 10 additional staff from the city training," Craig said. "We have a temp agency looking for more staff. We have four on deck with the temp agency.”

While the county is not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID, the clinic reopening is a hopeful sign things are getting back to 'normal'.

Starting Aug. 21, Midlanders will be able to schedule appointments.

Appointments can be scheduled from 8:15 to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Midland Health Department will have additional immunization clinics on Saturday, August 29, 2020 and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and Monday, September 21, 2020 from 8:15 a.m.-6:00 p.m.