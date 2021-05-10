Midland Health continues to vaccinate West Texans through pop-up clinics

At the Midland horseshoe, this effort required a team of over 20 people. Now, they only need six. Two to write up the paperwork, two to administer the shots, and two to mix the vaccine.



"The team has been very supportive. I still have my volunteers coming out, I still have help from the fire department, the city of Midland and the health department and nurses want to get out and volunteer and move these efforts forward," Val Sparks, Midland Memorial Hospital infection preventionist said.



To put things in perspective, the move is from at most 1800 vaccines a day to 40 or so.



"Right now we're looking at maybe 40-50 at a location. We would like to have that to call it a success, but we'll take whatever now. Most individuals that are still wanting vaccine can get it at other pharmacies. I saw it at Walmart, I saw it at United, CVS has vaccine too," Sparks said.



But they're always prepared to vaccinate more. They have a healthy amount of extra supply.



This weekend, 18 new vaccinated Midlanders are out and about because of this clinic.



"We're just trying to take the vaccine to them. Wherever there's a large group of people, we're just trying to provide it, just the opportunity. Some people just didn't take the time to make the appointment or drive to the horseshoe, so we're just trying to take it to them and make it easy," Sparks said.



Even oil and gas companies have recruited the Midland Health team.



"We've done EOG, we've done Pioneer, we've done Chevron, we've done Diamondback.



And even if they're getting one person vaccinated at these pop-up clinics, the Midland Health team says it's worth it.



They've just got to take it one clinic at a time.



Sparks says she thinks we're headed in the right direction, but doesn't anticipate herd immunity here in Midland anytime soon.



She says she thinks once the FDA gives full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine versus just the emergency use authorization, that things will pick up speed again and more people will want vaccine.



