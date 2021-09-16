Midland Habitat for Humanity opens applications for 2022 homes

Applicants who are selected are required to contribute a minimum of 350 hours of "sweat equity" on the worksite and complete a home ownership education program.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Habitat for Humanity is opening up its application process for homes in the area to be built in 2022.

The application period will run from September 20 to October 22.

Interested parties can pick up applications from the HFH office in Midland from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, or you can email schavez@habitatmidland.org for a digital applications.

There will be two workshops/Q&A sessions for those wanting more information about the process.

The first will be held on October 6 at 305 E. Texas Avenue in Midland, and the second will be at 8640 Hunter Miller Way in Odessa on October 13. Both sessions will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Applicants who qualify and are selected to receive a home through the program are required to contribute a minimum of 350 hours of "sweat equity" on the worksite and complete a home ownership education program.