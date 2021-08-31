Midland Habitat for Humanity gifts 174th home

Habitat for Humanity works to construct affordable housing to deserving and hardworking families.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 174th house on August 30.

This new house is located in Odessa.

Recipients must go through certain requirements including a home ownership education program.

New owners will have a 0% interest mortgage over 25 years, all payed to MHFH. These home payments will go to helping fund more homes for others in the Permian Basin.