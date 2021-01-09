Midland gun shop on why people should still consider getting trained after new Texas gun law

The "permitless carry" law went into effect Wednesday. It allows Texans 21 and over to openly carry handguns without a license or training.

ODESSA, Texas — House Bill 1927, known as the "permitless carry" law, went into effect Wednesday in Texas. It allows Texans 21 and older to openly carry handguns without a license or training.

NewsWest 9 spoke with a gun range owner about why people should still consider getting trained to learn about gun laws.

Tony Grijalva, owner of Family Armory & Indoor Range, explained that the new law could overlook rules that already exist.

"Constitutional carry is a law now, but there are existing laws people need to be familiar with," said Grijalva.

Grijalva told NewsWest 9 that license to carry classes are important, so gun owners can learn the laws in place in the state.

"The state has provided the instructors with the information necessary to educate the students," said Grijalva. "There is no guessing on the part of the students as to what the state wants them to know because it's in the class. That's opposed to someone reading a headline and making their mind up on what is acceptable and what is not acceptable."

Grijalva said that a license to carry education goes a long way, even for simple things like knowing how to read a sign. This can avoid a person paying a fine or even going to jail.

"For example, if a business derives 51% or more of their income from alcohol, then you can't carry in that place," Grijalva said. "These are laws that are already on the books, but I believe that with the focus being on the constitutional carry, these laws will be looked over."

Grijalva told NewsWest 9 he encourages the community to be informed and to make good decisions when it comes to gun management.