Isabella Gamboa was just 10 years old when she was diagnosed with a terminal illness back in 2017.

The community gathered together to support her, with October 16 even being declared as Superhero Bella Day in her honor.

RELATED: City of Midland proclaims Oct. 16 as Superhero Bella Day

Sadly, Bella passed away on June 6.

Family and friends will be saying their goodbyes to her this week.