Midland Gem and Mineral Society brings back annual Jewelry and Rock Show

This year's event will take place at the Bush Convention Center.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Gem and Mineral Society has brought back its annual Jewelry and Rock Show for 2021.

Hours will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 7.

Tickets are $7 a day or $10 for both days for adults and $3 per day for children from 6-18. Children five and under get in free, and older children can get in for free on Sunday with an adult two-day ticket.

Featured at the event will be dozens of vendors, a Kids Corner, live demos and a silent auction.

For more information on the Gem and Mineral Society, you can visit the website.