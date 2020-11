The Midland Gem and Mineral Society will host the Gem and Mineral show outdoors this year.

At this Fall Outdoor Market, there will be geodes cut on-site, chainmaille, wire-wrapped and silver jewelry, fossils, rocks and minerals, tie-dyed and macrame items, polymer clay sculpture, and much more.

This entry free event will be held on Nov. 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.