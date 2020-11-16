Midland Gem and Mineral Society hosting Open Shop Night for veterans

The night will honor veterans, and any veterans who aren't already members can stop by and learn about the program.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Gem and Mineral Society will be hosting a special Open Shop Night on Nov. 16.

This night will be a special opportunity to thank veterans. Company and coffee will be provided from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Veterans who are members are asked to come by, while any veterans who aren't already members but are interested can visit and learn about the society's special veteran's program.

Anyone else interested in MGMS is also welcome to drop by.

The society says masks will be required and they will be practicing social distancing and limiting crowding.

MGMS is located at 602 S. Main St.