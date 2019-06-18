MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department held their annual Drowning Prevention and Swift Water Training class earlier today.

Emergency crews hoping to gain a better understanding of overcoming and navigating water hazards met at the Doug Russell Aquatic Center today (Tuesday). The class began at 8:30 a.m. and ran through 2 p.m.

First responders were trained in scenarios involving recovery and CPR of drowning victims and rescue situations in flood areas.

Although flood response may seem a bit odd for emergency crews that patrol the deserts of the Permian Basin, as recent out of norms heavy rainfalls have proven, flash flooding in the area poses a very real threat to residents.

These drills and training classes help crews become more familiar with the specialized equipment and water-related response situations that they could face, especially during the storm heavy season of spring and summer in West Texas.