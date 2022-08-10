Midland firefighters preparing for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Each year participants climb 110 stories to match the Twin Towers.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Midland is preparing for its 5th Annual Tall City Memorial Stair Climb.

Every year the firefighters gather to honor the 411 responders who died on September 11, 2001.

Participants climb a total of 110 stories to match the stories of the Twin Towers.

The climb is open to the general public, so anyone who wants to participate can do so.

This year's event will take place on Sept. 10 at 7 a.m. at Grande Communications Stadium.

Later that day there will be a street concert near Centennial Park in Downtown Midland.

The show will begin at 4 p.m. and the concert will feature Electric Gypsies, Cory Morrow and Roger Creager.

Food and drinks will be sold and there will be entertainment available for the children. Coolers, tents and pets are not allowed but you are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.

Tickets for the whole event are $50, though children 12 and under free. Proceeds will go to the Midland First Responders Benevolence Fund.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can click or tap here .