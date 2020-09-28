Midland firefighters participate in travelling combat challenge

The Firefighter Combat Challenge is a travelling obstacle course that tests firefighters' everyday skills.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland firefighters put their lifesaving skills to the test Monday in a way they never have before.

The course also reportedly helps to manage first responders' stress levels.

"You think about a fire fighter going onto a scene, firefighters see things that we can't even imagine," said Todd Shelton, operations manager for the challenge.

"What's the best way to handle that? Physical fitness," Shelton said.

While on its way to Dallas, the traveling competition stopped in Midland, giving local firefighters a competition to help keep them in shape.

Firefighters from the Austin area also joined Midland crews on the course Monday morning.

The group will be in Midland on Tuesday as well.