Midland, Odessa firefighters being sent to help fight statewide fires

A City of Midland spokesperson said they felt confident they could send resources to Eastland as weather conditions have improved in our area.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland and City of Odessa announced Friday that local firefighters were headed out to help fight wildfires across the state.

The Midland Fire Department, which is part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, sent out two firefighters and a station truck. Odessa Fire Rescue deployed an ambulance and two paramedic firefighters on the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force mission for EMS support.

A spokesperson said the City of Midland felt confident it could send resources to the fire in Eastland as weather conditions have improved in our area.

Currently there are dozens of fires raging across this state, with several raging in Eastland. Some evacuations have even been ordered in certain counties due to the wildfires.