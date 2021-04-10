Midland firefighters hold fire safety poster contest

First place winner of the contest received a $100 cash prize.

MIDLAND, Texas — National Fire Prevention Week 2021 is October 3-9.

To celebrate and bring awareness, the City of Midland Fire Department held a poster contest where students from Kindergarten to 12th grade were able to submit their work encouraging fire safety and prevention.

This year's theme was "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety".

NewsWest 9's Chief Meteorologist Anthony Franze was one of the judges.

The posters chosen to be finalists will be on display at the Midland Park Mall over the weekend.

First place received a $100 cash prize.