City of Midland combines utility projects to improve MFD

Crews are already working on the new station at Garfield and Golf Course Road.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday, City Council approved combining the timeline of two projects that may ease traffic for many Midlanders.

Construction crews have been working hard to build the new fire station on Golf Course Road and Garfield.

After they finish in the coming month, another crew will add water lines at the intersection, making the most of the time spent developing the area.

These sites are part of the road bond project City Council approved several years ago, which the city is transferring money from to complete the fire station project.

"Part of the road bond project was already going to affect Garfield St, right in front of station 5, so to make sure we don't have too much loss of service once our station is complete," Charles Blumenauer, Midland Fire Chief. "Because that project isn't going to happen just yet, they're going to take care of some of the utility work in front of station 5 in advance, so we don't have to shut down a station that we just built."