MIDLAND, Texas — The east bound service road from Rankin Hwy to Lamesa Hwy in Midland will be closed for the next few hours due to a ruptured gas line.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Midland Fire Department responded to a gas line rupture at Rankin Hwy and I-20.

According to the City of Midland, no injuries have been reported as a result of the rupture.