Midland Fire Department warns that stronger winds bring fire concerns

The department is keeping a close eye on forecasts to catch potential fires early.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is letting people know that the higher wind speeds that have been hitting much of West Texas bring with it an increased chance of fires.

Red flag warnings have been declared in many parts of West Texas as wind gusts have been as high as 50 MPH in some areas.

These faster winds, in combination with outside factors, can easily spark a flame.

“Well it’s going to dry out the vegetation, which will make it easier to start a fire if there are embers or a downed power line," said Jeff Dickson, a battalion chief at Midland Fire Station Six. "The high winds are going to push the fire, fan the fire, have it move faster and also spread embers well ahead of the fire that create smaller spot fires we’ll have to deal with as well.

Another name for these spot fires are brush fires.

The dry grasses and weeds across empty fields and houses only serve as fuel for the fire.

However, MFD is already preparing for any potential situation, watching for any potential signs of a fire and bringing in extra members just in case of an emergency.

“We continually monitor the weather conditions in our area," Dickson said. "If we do hit red flag criteria, we’ll hire extra personnel and get with different departments to plan a response.”

Meanwhile, Dickson had some advice to anybody who is worried that a brush fire may spring up near their home.