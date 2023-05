The event will take place at CJ Kelly Park from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department will be hosting its annual Wet N' Wild event on June 5.

It will all take place at CJ Kelly Park from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be water slides, water polo games and an obstacle course.