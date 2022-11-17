Midland Fire Department gives Thanksgiving safety tips

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires.

As Thanksgiving fast approaches, Midland's Central Fire Station is ready to gear up and step into action.

"We do see an increase in fires around the holidays in general," said Midland Fire Investigator Justin Rhoades. "Thanksgiving you do get quite a few, people tend to forget what they’re cooking or follow improper rules while cooking."

If you're frying a turkey this year, make sure it's defrosted and do so outside.

"Make sure your turkey is fully defrosted, plan on that several days ahead," said Rhoades. "That way you make sure there’s no ice. When you put that turkey, and there’s any ice in it, it’s gonna cause your grease to flare up and you'll end up with a fire. I would also recommend not frying a turkey inside the garage or any other structure."

When using a fire extinguisher, remember the word "PASS," pull, aim, squeeze, sweep. Be sure you have a smoke detector and it is working properly.

"The biggest thing we’d like to remind people ahead of the holidays is to have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in their houses," said Rhoades.

If anything does catch fire and you can't control it, be safe and call 911.